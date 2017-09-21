Indigo Face Explore Familial Ties On 'The Seed'

London four-piece Indigo Face have a dazzling, infectious sound.

It's something you can't help get swept up in - just ask the 65,000 or so people who caught them at Italy's Primo Maggio festival recently.

New single 'The Seed' builds on this energy, with the band adding a frisky disco touch to their electro-pop sound.

Out shortly, it comes as Indigo Face place for a hectic summer - live events, festivals, and (hopefully) more music.

A song about family and the ties that bind, 'The Seed' has a lyrical dexterity which matches the elasticity of the songwriting.

Indigo Face explain: “We wanted to write a song about family, a delicate matter that defines the lives of all of us, but we also wanted to make people dance and let go."

Tune in now.

