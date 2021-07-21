Indigo De Souza Explores Love As A Concept With 'Hold U'

Indigo De Souza has shared her new single 'Hold U'.

It's a gorgeous return, with its immediacy - the production borders on lo-fi at times - matched against the increasing depth and nuance of her lyricism.

New album 'Any Shape You Take' is out on August 27th via Saddle Creek, and it finds Indigo De Souza exploring love as a concept.

She explains...

"I wanted to write about a really simple kind of love that isn’t necessarily romantic, but that is just about holding space for other people to fully express themselves and to feel celebrated. Just simply seeing someone in their humanity and loving them.

"We are constantly evolving and we only truly have space to process our lives openly if we feel safe and are encouraged to love ourselves and celebrate our bodies. I am really blessed with the sense of community that I have in my life, and I wanted to highlight that in this video. Community is the purest kind of magic and can heal so much trauma and pain. We all just want to feel truly held by the people around us!"

A beautifully rendered song about companionship and the meaning we place on one another in our lives, you can check it out below.

Photo Credit: Charlie Boss

