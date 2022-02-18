Indie-Folk Enigma Plain Mister Smith Shares 'Flawed Diamonds'

Enigmatic indie-folk songwriter Plain Mister Smith shares new single 'Flawed Diamonds'.

Out now, it's another message from the reclusive talent, who blends folk tropes with neat pop elements.

Defiantly independent, Plain Mister Smith has built a ring of close collaborators, with his new single featuring two talented additions.

Jordan Klassen and Jocelyn Price feature on 'Flawed Diamonds' which takes Plain Mister Smith to another level.

Out now on Popoganda Records, he comments:

“I wrote Flawed Diamonds over several years, then sent out to Jordan, one of my favourite Vancouver artists, who recommended Jocelyn and he duet on it. (I have a woeful voice so always like others to sing my songs if possible). It was a kind of 'long and winding road' way of creating a song but it's thrilling when you get the song back with actual vocals on it - it's always different then you think it's going to sound.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Sandra Lockwood

