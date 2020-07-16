India Jordan Announces New EP 'Watch Out!'

India Jordan will release new EP 'Watch Out!' on May 7th.

The producer's fantastic 'For You' EP lit up 2020, igniting their position one of the country's most vital club figures.

New EP 'Watch Out!' will land on May 7th via Local Action, an EP that was sparked by a train to Hull last year.

An attempt to capture motion and the feeling of being in transit, India describes the record as “a homage to both physical and conceptual movement...”

New track 'And Groove' is online now, and it was crafted during the first lockdown - indeed, it's feeling of breaking free from restraint is something we can all relate to.

India comments: “‘And Groove’ was made in peak Lockdown #1 and is reminiscent of a train journey - repetitive and rhythmic movement that goes on and on (and groove!)”

Tune in now.

