India Jordan Announces New 'DNT STP MY LV' EP

India Jordan has launched her new EP 'DNT STP MY LV'.

The DJ and producer is known for her high energy, ultra-fun approach, making connections with the audience while driving the art forwards.

New four-tracker 'DNT STP MY LV' lands on Local Action, with the EP due to be released on May 3rd. It's a bundle of rave bumpers, augmented by a brand new remix courtesy of ELLL.

Check out the lead track below.

So proud to announce this, been a long time in the making



DNT STP MY LV, the debut EP by @indiajordan8 - out May 3. Four absolute roofers by one of the best DJs / label bosses / people we know, plus a slamming remix by @__ELLLL__



pre-order here: https://t.co/gV5TsNtGPP pic.twitter.com/qlkUILZOs1 — Local Action (@localactionrec) April 16, 2019

Local Action host a launch party at London's Rye Wax on May 2nd featuring India Jordan, Finn, Yamaneko, Ifeoluwa and JQ.

