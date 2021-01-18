Incredibly Rare KLF Masters Are Appearing On eBay

Incredibly rare artefacts from The KLF are appearing on eBay.

The legendary duo reconvened at the start of 2021, illuminating social media and placing parts of their catalogue on streaming services.

Since then, fans have spotted posters in Dalston, with The KLF releasing a previously unheard take on their ambient masterpiece 'Chill Out'.

Now an eagle-eyed Clash reader named Brian of Nazareth - yep - has gotten in touch, pointing out that a slew of rarities have appeared on eBay.

It's the master / stamper discs for The KLF single 'Deep Shit Part 3' which was withdrawn from release due to unsecured ABBA samples.

Ultimately, only six copies were ever pressed, and for some bizarre reason they're now on eBay.

Four have been sold so far, going for £911, £771, £671 and £652 - here's a few listings.

