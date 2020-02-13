Incoming: Special Edition Peanuts Vinyl

Iconic comic strip Peanuts is set to toast its 70th anniversary with some limited edition vinyl releases.

The strip made its debut in seven American newspapers on October 2nd, 1950 going on to become a genuine cultural phenomenon.

The story of melancholic Charlie Brown and his motley crew of friends, Peanuts remains an internationally beloved institution.

Two special vinyl releases have been lined up for the strip's 70th anniversary, the first being a limited-edition picture disc of Peanuts Greatest Hits, featuring the faces of Snoopy and Woodstock.

Out on July 24th, it will be followed by the first vinyl pressing of Peanuts Portraits, which lands on August 21st.

Both releases showcase the immortal musicality of the Vince Guaraldi Trio; Peanuts Portraits, meanwhile, makes room for several recordings which have never been available on vinyl before.

Strictly limited, you can order your copy HERE.

