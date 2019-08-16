Incoming: Mabel, AJ Tracey Plan New Single

Mabel and AJ Tracey are releasing a new single together.

It's been a big year for Mabel , what with releasing her debut album in 2019 and then making a colossal impression at the BRIT Awards.

For his part, AJ Tracy has also smashed it out the park, dominating last summer with his UKG inspired 'Ladbroke Grove'.

The pair are embarking on something fresh together, with a new single coming soon.

It's a full collaboration, with Mabel breaking the news on socials:

Big scenes.

