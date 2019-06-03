Ina Wroldsen's 'Forgive Or Forget' Is A Beautiful Mystery

Ina Wroldsen is one of pop's hidden architects.

An incredibly prolific hitmaker, her songwriting has fuelled singles by everyone from One Direction and Clean Bandit through to Britney Spears.

Voicing Cavin Harris and The Disciples’ club-anthem ‘How Deep Is Your Love’ her voice was heard around the globe, with the single hitting No. 2 here in the UK.

But it hasn't always been easy. The music industry can be a tough arena to navigate, and Ina recalls a damaging experience on her new single.

Out now, 'Forgive Or Forget' is an electronic pop missile, but it also presents a beautifully captivating mystery.

She comments...

‘Forgive Or Forget is written about an experience I had a few years ago; something was taken from me, in a nasty, semi-public and very personal way.

It’s a record about how to move on from someone and something whilst being OK with not forgiving, nor forgetting...

Tune in now.

