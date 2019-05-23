Imogen Mahdavi's 'Doormat Darling' Is A Sumptuous Piece Of Confessional Pop

Imogen Mahdavi reached a point in her life when she began to really, truly know herself.

As her perceptions began to fall away, the London songwriter subtly shifted her own music, becoming a stronger, more confident artist as a result.

New single 'Doormat Darling' is confessional in tone while being highly melodic, a taut slice of alt-pop with a slight 60s feel.

The soaring vocal is reminiscent of Florence Welch, while the grace of Imogen's delivery is worth comparing to Dusty Springfield's imperial phase.

Really, though, this is an individual song from an individual artist, with Imogen Mahdavi - and her hopes and desires - sitting at the heart of everything.

She comments...

It's me realising that I am an emotional person and I am growing comfortable expressing that - without the fear of judgment from other people. I am who I am, whether it's ugly or not.

This song plays with the constraints of pushing and pulling, of restricting myself and releasing myself into freedom.

Tune in now.

