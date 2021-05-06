Imaginary People Share Art-Rock Workout 'It's Simple'

New York group Imaginary People have shared their powerful new single 'It's Simple'.

The band's fluid approach to guitar-driven creativity grapples with endless possibilities, utilising the methodology of post-punk in a radically different setting.

Debut album 'Alibi' is complete, and will be released later this year - pensive and intelligent, it will surprise even those closest to them.

For now, Imaginary People are able to share their new single, and it's art-rock leanings mask a deeply personal lyric.

Utilising a rolling percussive slant, reminiscent of Can, Radiohead circa 'The King Of Limbs', or even TV On The Radio, the trembling vocal echoes a response to the Parkland school shooting in Florida.

A lyric that discusses a very American disease, 'It's Simple' asks why the solution feels so very far away.

Frontman Dylan says...

"In 2018, after staring at the news during the parkland school shooting in Florida, I went into the bedroom and wrote this in one rage filled swoop. The sheer brutality, the random act of chance of losing your life that day was caustic to my organs, inhumane to the core."

Picture you're in math class taking a pop quiz and next thing you know someone is aiming a machine gun at you, with no targets except where the nozzle of the gun is pointed to perform a massacre. I'm not sure how any parent or survivor comes back from that event. Even more, this will continue to happen forever in our country, there will be no change to this happenstance tragedy in American life, just an added body count and more weapons. Only in the US of A...."

Check it out now.

