I'm Kingfisher Strikes Some Autumnal Tones With 'Pocket Soul'

Swedish songwriter I'm Kingfisher is ready to return.

2018's full length 'Transit' won international acclaim, with a fine blend of acoustic songwriting and Americana elements viewed through a Scandinavian lens.

Taking his time, I'm Kingfisher gradually began drawing together ideas for a follow up, working with some trusted friends.

New album 'The Past Has Begun' will be released on October 9th, featuring additional textures from the likes of Slowgold and Damien Jurado guitarist Josh Gordon.

A project rich on melody and atmosphere, it's led by beautiful new song 'Pocket Soul', one that strikes a distinctly Autumnal feel.

There's an element of slow and tender descent at work, with I'm Kingfisher setting his voice amid gilded acoustic tones.

A song that revels in experience, it's a beatific effort from the Scandinavian talent. Check it out now.

