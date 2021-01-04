iLL BLU Drop New Mixtape 'The BLUPRiNT'

Production duo iLL BLU have dropped new mixtape 'The BLUPRiNT'.

The pair have been teasing the release for weeks, sharing a series of cuts that dig into club tropes while displaying their flair for collaboration.

New single 'Bang Boogie' is out now, and it finds the duo sparring alongside North London's own MoStack .

Full mixtape 'The BLUPRiNT' has been placed online in full, and it distils a decade long journey into some dance floor shakers.

iLL BLU comment: "The BLUPRiNT is a musical journey that documents an 11 Year story of the continuous vibes we have invigorated to the people on the dance floor..."

Tune in now.

