Ilgen-Nur's 'Silver Future' Sweeps Ahead With Stellar Grace

Berlin slacker queen returns...
Robin Murray
News
29 · 08 · 2019

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 29 · 08 · 2019
0

It's no secret that Berlin is a creative hub.

A city that people across the globe throng to, it's home to a vast nexus of vagabonds, free thinkers, and outright freaks.

Little wonder, then, that Ilgen-Nur calls it home. The Berlin slacker queen is based in the city, and her catalogue - a flurry of tapes, EPs, and more - is a dose of high spirits and DIY techniques.

A full album - delightfully called 'Power Nap' - lands on September 6th, and we're able to share a sliver of a preview.

'Silver Future' sweeps ahead with stellar grace, with gentle guitar effects channelling a louche kind of euphoria.

Emerging from some iPhone notes, it's a scattered sort of potency, with Ilgen-Nur wearing her heart on her sleeve.

She explains....

"Typing lyric ideas in my iPhone notes whilst grabbing drinks with friends is a bad habit of mine but that’s exactly how I wrote this song. I wrote it whilst I was at Silver Future, which is this queer bar in Berlin Neukölln."

"The park I was referring to in the begging of the song is Görlitzer Park in Berlin, which actually ended up being pretty close to Studio Wong, where were recorded this track. The lyrics are pretty self explanatory and super personal. It almost hurts to release them to the world because it’s like exposing my diary entry to everyone."

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.
 
Ilgen-Nur
-

Follow Clash:

Read this next