Ilgen-Nur's 'Silver Future' Sweeps Ahead With Stellar Grace

It's no secret that Berlin is a creative hub.

A city that people across the globe throng to, it's home to a vast nexus of vagabonds, free thinkers, and outright freaks.

Little wonder, then, that Ilgen-Nur calls it home. The Berlin slacker queen is based in the city, and her catalogue - a flurry of tapes, EPs, and more - is a dose of high spirits and DIY techniques.

A full album - delightfully called 'Power Nap' - lands on September 6th, and we're able to share a sliver of a preview.

'Silver Future' sweeps ahead with stellar grace, with gentle guitar effects channelling a louche kind of euphoria.

Emerging from some iPhone notes, it's a scattered sort of potency, with Ilgen-Nur wearing her heart on her sleeve.

She explains....

"Typing lyric ideas in my iPhone notes whilst grabbing drinks with friends is a bad habit of mine but that’s exactly how I wrote this song. I wrote it whilst I was at Silver Future, which is this queer bar in Berlin Neukölln."

"The park I was referring to in the begging of the song is Görlitzer Park in Berlin, which actually ended up being pretty close to Studio Wong, where were recorded this track. The lyrics are pretty self explanatory and super personal. It almost hurts to release them to the world because it’s like exposing my diary entry to everyone."

Tune in now.