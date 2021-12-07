Iggy Pop To Voice New Documentary On Tutankhamun

Iggy Pop is set to narrate a new documentary about Tutankhamun.

The incoming project is titled Tutankhamun: The Last Exhibition, and was produced by Nexo Digital and Italian cultural agency Laboratoriorosso.

The film follows the discovery of the young pharaoh's tomb in 1922, and also looks at the famed touring exhibit King Tut: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh , which launched in 2019 before touring the world.

Speaking to Variety , Nexus Digital’s Rosella Gioffré said they were looking for “somebody that could give a different appeal to the narration of the movie”.

Seemingly Iggy Pop was one of the first names mentioned, and his trademark growl - just listen to those 6Music shows - proved to be irresistible.

Laboratoriorosso CEO and documentary producer Sandro Vannini added that “when we heard his voice for the first time we said this is the voice. This is what we need for this film. The voice of Iggy Pop is simply incredible”.

Iggy Pop accepts almost instantly, Vannini adds: “When he read the story what he was going to narrate he was immediately keen to work with us.”

Tutankhamun: The Last Exhibition is set to air later this year.

In related film news, Iggy Pop has also been added to the cast of Jeremy LaLonde’s comedy film Blue Iguana.

