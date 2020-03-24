Iggy Pop To Re-Visit 'Lust For Life', 'The Idiot'

Iggy Pop has outlined plans to re-visit his iconic albums 'The Idiot' and 'Lust For Life'.

Bowie, Berlin, and a great deal of Russian literature... Iggy Pop's transition from the wreckage of the Stooges into fully fledged solo artist resulted in some incredible material.

Now the Bowie-produced albums 'The Idiot' and 'Lust For Life' are set to gain a deluxe re-issue, released through UMC on May 29th.

Alongside the deluxe editions, fans will be treated to a full 7CD box set featuring a raft of unheard extras, including 'TV Eye Live 1977' and three complete live performances.

A real gold mine for fans, it's the perfect entry point for anyone unfamiliar with this era of Iggy's work.

Check out an alternative mix of 'China Girl' below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social networkÂ Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. FollowÂ Clash MagazineÂ as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

B uy Clash Magazine Â

Â