Iggy Pop, St Vincent, Sharon Van Etten Head Up Velvet Underground Tribute LP

Iggy Pop, St. Vincent, Sharon Van Etten and more contribute to a new Velvet Underground tribute album.

'I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute To The Velvet Underground & Nico' is set to be released on September 24th, and it was overseen by Hal Willner - Lou Reed's close friend and producer, Willner died last year.

The record has been brought to completion, and it lands on September 24th, complete with a stellar cast.

Opening with Michael Stipe's take on 'Sunday Morning', other artists include St. Vincent, Sharon Van Etten (with Angel Olsen on backing vocals), Thurston Moore tackling 'Heroin' alongside Bobby Gillespie, and Fontaines DC, amongst others.

It's a glorious cast, and the project opens with a version of 'Run Run Run' by Kurt Vile.

A trippy take on the original, Kurt Vile dubs the result "pretty cosmic".

He comments...

"I literally covered 'Run Run Run' when I was a kid. In my late teens with my band at the time. So it was pretty cosmic, let’s say. There is a direct connection to certain indie bands and beyond w/ the Velvets. That’s why the Velvets are a classic. You know it can have doo-wop in there and things like that, but it can also have this jagged noisy thing, and it immediately let me feel like I could do anything. The possibilities are endless. You’re completely free. Unapologetic and effortless."

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

Sunday Morning – Michael Stipe (3:50)

I’m Waiting For The Man – Matt Berninger (3:44)

Femme Fatale – Sharon Van Etten (w/ Angel Olsen on backing vocals) (4:43)

Venus In Furs – Andrew Bird & Lucius (6:55)

Run Run Run – Kurt Vile & The Violators (6:59)

All Tomorrow’s Parties – St. Vincent & Thomas Bartlett (4:52)

Heroin– Thurston Moore feat. Bobby Gillespie (7:24)

There She Goes Again – King Princess (3:29)

I’ll Be Your Mirror – Courtney Barnett (2:27)

The Black Angel’s Death Song – Fontaines D.C. (3:12)

European Son – Iggy Pop & Matt Sweeney (7:45)

- - -