Iggy Pop Shares COVID-19 Inspired Track 'Dirty Little Virus'

Iggy Pop has shared his new COVID-19 inspired track 'Dirty Little Virus'.

The song is online now, and it was co-written alongside Leron Thomas, who also arranged and played trumpet on the track.

It's one of the more unusual lockdown endeavours, and features the line: “She’s only 19, but she can kill ya!”

Iggy comments: “I was moved to write a direct lyric, not something too emotional or deep, more like journalism.”

He adds: “If there was still a Man of the Year, it would be the virus, so I wrote the lyric.”

Tune in now.

<a data-cke-saved-href="https://iggypop.bandcamp.com/track/dirty-little-virus" href="https://iggypop.bandcamp.com/track/dirty-little-virus">Dirty Little Virus by Iggy Pop</a>

