Iggy Pop Prepares To Collect Lifetime Achievement Grammy

Iggy Pop will claim a Lifetime Achievement gong at the Grammy awards tonight (January 26th).

The Godfather of Punk remains a thoroughly illicit, completely outrageous live experience, while his studio work retains a staggering degree of potency.

Recently packing out London's Barbican venue, Iggy remains a beloved mainstay of 6Music.

Tonight - January 26th - he'll pick up a Lifetime Achievement award, and truly no one has deserved it more.

There's a damn fine billboard saluting his work in Los Angeles, too - check it out below.

This outpour of love for Mr. Pop can be seen in LA. Well worded, @LomaVistaRC!

Joining in to once again congratulate Mr. Pop on his Lifetime Achievement #GRAMMYs As #TeamIggy we work as we play and play as we work! #iggypop pic.twitter.com/28kZLkeC4e — Iggy Pop (@IggyPop) January 26, 2020

Grammy Awards 2020 takes place on January 26th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.