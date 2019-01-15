Iggy Pop now has his own brand of coffee.

The punk rock guru has launched his own Signature blend, working in cooperation with Stumptown.

The blend is a Indonesia Bies Penantan, and was produced by the Bies Penantan community in the province of Aceh, Sumatra.

Assembled for Stumptown by the female-led Ketiara Cooperative, a portion of the proceeds will go directly to Girls Rock Camp Alliance.

The press note describes the coffee blend as having notes of “dates, nutmeg, and a long, chocolatey finish.”

It appears to be sold over the counter in the United States, but you can order it online HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.