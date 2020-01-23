Iggy Pop Jumps In With Cage The Elephant For 'Broken Boy'

Iggy Pop leaps on Cage The Elephant's new single 'Broken Boy'.

The American band released new album 'Social Cues' last year, and were rewarded with a Grammy nomination.

Out now, the record will be followed by a lung-bursting UK tour next month, including a show at London's Alexandra Palace on February 22nd.

Album cut 'Broken Boy' gains a full single release, with the Godfather of Punk on backing vocals.

Yep, Iggy Pop slithered into the studio for the session, and his growl pushes Cage The Elephant to debauched new levels.

It's a scorching, hellraising indie rock burner, with 'Broken Boy' done and dusted in less than three minutes.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Neil Krug

