Iggy Pop, Frank Black Appear On New Mose Allison Tribute Album

A full tribute to late jazz titan Mose Allison has been confirmed.

The pianist was renowned for his laconic style, his sharp wit, and his superb musicality, resulting in some iconic works throughout the 50s and 60s.

Remaining a peerless live performer to the last, Mose Allison died in 2016 sparking huge tributes from across the music spectrum.

Amy Allison - the singer's daughter - has steered a new tribute album for American label Fat Possum, and it features a stellar cast.

In all, the record boasts: Taj Mahal, Robbie Fulks, Jackson Browne, The Tippo Allstars feat. Fiona Apple, Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite, Chrissie Hynde, Iggy Pop, Bonnie Raitt, Loudon Wainwright III, Richard Thompson, Peter Case, Dave Alvin and Phil Alvin, Anything Mose!, Frank Black, and Amy Allison with Elvis Costello.

Out on November 29th, it's led by this thumping, mischievous Iggy Pop performance...

PIXIES vocalist Frank Black is also involved, and he comments:

I'm so pleased Amy (Allison) has asked me to participate in this project of her father's music. What can I say? Both musically and lyrically Mose is more grounded than most, and, at the same time, existentially beyond everything else out there.

'Numbers On Paper' is a relevant song to humanity at whatever point in the time space continuum, or 'spime' as Mose says, that you want to place that song.

It's classic Mose, funny and heavy.

1. Taj Mahal - Your Mind Is On Vacation

2. Robbie Fulks - My Brain

3. Jackson Browne - If You Live

4. The Tippo Allstars featuring Fiona Apple - Your Molecular Structure

5. Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite - Nightclub

6. Chrissie Hynde - Stop This World

7. Iggy Pop - If You're Going to the City

8. Bonnie Raitt - Everybody's Crying Mercy

9. Loudon Wainwright III - Ever Since the World Ended

10. Richard Thompson - Parchman Farm

11. Peter Case - I Don't Worry About A Thing

12. Dave Alvin and Phil Alvin - Wild Man On the Loose

13. Anything Mose! - The Way of the World

14. Frank Black - Numbers On Paper

15. Amy Allison with Elvis Costello - Monsters of the Id

