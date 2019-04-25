Iggy Pop Confirms 'Zombie Birdhouse' Re-Issue

Iggy Pop is set to re-issue his 1982 album 'Zombie Birdhouse' on June 28th.

The record was produced by Blondie's Chris Stein, and was originally released back in 1982.

His sixth solo record, 'Zombie Birdhouse' saw Iggy Pop matching punk and post-punk influences to West African rhythms.

Set to be re-issued on June 28th, the remastering process for 'Zombie Birdhouse' was overseen by Paschal Byrne at The Audio Archive, London.

Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh has penned the sleevenotes, while the record also adopts a previously unreleased version of 'Pain And Suffering', featuring Blondie’s Debbie Harry on backing vocals.

Tracklisting:

1: Run Like A Villain ( 3:01 )

2: The Villagers ( 3:54 )

3: Angry Hills ( 3:02 )

4: Life of Work ( 3:57 )

5: The Ballad Of Cookie McBride ( 2:58 )

6: Ordinary Bummer ( 2:43 )

7: Eat Or Be Eaten ( 3:14 )

8: Bulldozer ( 2:17 )

9: Platonic ( 2:40 )

10: The Horse Song ( 2:58 )

11: Watching The News ( 4:11 )

12: Street Crazies ( 3:54 )

BONUS TRACK

13: Pain and Suffering ( 2:58 )

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.