Iggy Pop Announces New Album 'Free'

Iggy Pop is set to release new album 'Free' on September 6th.

The new album is the follow on from 2016's outstanding 'Post Pop Depression', a rightly celebrated record followed by an extensive period of touring.

Clash caught Iggy Pop at the Royal Albert Hall in London during that tour, a sensational evening opened by Fire Records artist Noveller.

The connection goes deeper than that - new record 'Free' reflects the exhaustion of post-tour life, and was constructed alongside Leron Thomas, and - yes - Noveller.

Billed as a contemplative return, it's another sudden about-turn from an unpredictable icon.

Iggy comments:

"This is an album in which other artists speak for me, but I lend my voice...By the end of the tours following Post Pop Depression, I felt sure that I had rid myself of the problem of chronic insecurity that had dogged my life and career for too long. But I also felt drained. And I felt like I wanted to put on shades, turn my back, and walk away. I wanted to be free."

"I know that’s an illusion, and that freedom is only something you feel, but I have lived my life thus far in the belief that that feeling is all that is worth pursuing; all that you need – not happiness or love necessarily, but the feeling of being free. So this album just kind of happened to me, and I let it happen."

Title track 'Free' is online now - soak it up below.

'Free' will be released on September 6th.

