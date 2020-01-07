Idris Elba's 'One Fine Day' Strikes A Note Of Optimism

Idris Elba has shared his new single 'One Fine Day'.

Actor, activist, and man of the people Idris Elba returns to the studio for his latest release, one that criss-crosses the Atlantic.

Striking a note of optimism, the new release finds Idris working alongside South London / Tanzanian artist Tiggs Da Author, with contributions from New York’s The Knocks.

Out now, it's a potent slice of uplifting music, with the colourful production set against Tiggs' poignant vocals - check out how he lingers on the swahili word ‘tutafika’, meaning ‘We Will Make It’.

A timely collaboration with Idris Elba at the forefront, all proceeds from the single go to the fine charity Black Cultural Archives.

Check out 'One Fine Day' below.

