Idris Elba Grabs Courtney Cox For New Conor Price Video

Idris Elba links with Conor Price in the new video for 'Courtney Cox'.

The track has its roots in lockdown, with Idris Elba forced to quarantine after receiving a positive test for coronavirus.

Placing a few raps online, he left the third chorus empty, and invited new talent to fill it in.

Toronto artist Conor Price sent in his cypher, and woke up to an excited flurry of DMs from Idris himself.

New single 'Courtney Cox' evolved from this conversation, with Idris inviting the titular actress to take part.

The Friends (and Scream!) legend agreed to take part, and the split screen format is perfect for these lockdown times.

