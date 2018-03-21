Idlewild Announce New Album 'Interview Music'

Idlewild have announced plans for new album 'Interview Music'.

The band went on hiatus in 2010, sparking a number of superb solo projects in the process.

Reconvening with a fresh, raw appetite, 2015's exceptional album 'Everything Ever Written' started a new chapter for the Scottish group.

Decamping to Los Angeles in 2016, the band began sketching out new ideas, before returning to Edinburgh to finish the record.

New album 'Interview Music' lands on April 5th, with singer Roddy Woomble commenting...

“A lot of the songs are about dreams and dreaming and the thoughts and ideas that come from this state. I live in the Scottish Highlands, and between there and California you’ve got two locations that can put you in a dream like state – driving down Sunset Boulevard as the sun sets or driving over the remote Ardnamurchan peninsula as the sun rises. The world seems unreal, magical. You’re dreaming through a landscape.”

New single 'Dream Variations' is online now, a stately, focussed return, rich in melody while retaining the yearning mystery that makes them such a beguiling proposition.

Tune in now.

