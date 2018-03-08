IDLES Scoop Four AIM Awards Nominations

IDLES won a grand total of four nominations at last night's AIM Awards.

The Association of Independent Music essentially covers the independent sector, an area that is thriving amid tech-driven evolution.

The annual AIM Awards will take place at The Brewery in Clerkenwell on September 4th, and it could be a big night for Bristol punks IDLES who scooped four nominations.

Let’s Eat Grandma, Phoebe Bridgers and Jorja Smith gained three nods each, while Charlotte Gainsbourg, Shame, SOPHIE, and Moses Sumney earned two nominations a-piece.

The Innovator Award (in association with Fuga), Outstanding Contribution to Music (in association with Merlin), and the Pioneer Award will be announced in the weeks leading up to this year’s awards ceremony.

This year’s Indie Champion award award will go to Femi Adeyemi, who founded London’s trailblazing NTS Radio in 2011 and has helped it grow to become an influential voice in online radio.

The AIM Independent Music Awards 2018 nominees are as follows:

Independent Album of the Year - in association with Ingrooves

Charlotte Gainsbourg - Rest (Because Music)

Jorja Smith - Lost & Found (FAMM)

Kamaal Williams - The Return (Warp Records)

Kamasi Washington - Heaven and Earth (XL Recordings)

Let's Eat Grandma - I'm All Ears (Transgressive)

Nadine Shah - Holiday Destination (1965 Records/[PIAS])

Phoebe Bridgers - Stranger In The Alps (Dead Oceans)

Shame - Songs Of Praise (Dead Oceans)

SOPHIE - OIL OF EVERY PEARL's UN-INSIDES (Transgressive)

Young Fathers - Cocoa Sugar (Ninja Tune)

Independent Track of the Year - in association with Spotify

Bicep - Glue (Ninja Tune)

Christine and the Queens - Girlfriend (Because Music)

Dave - Question Time (Dave)

Peggy Gou - It Makes You Forget (Itgehane) (Ninja Tune)

Charlotte Gainsbourg - Deadly Valentine (Because Music)

Ghostpoet - Immigrant Boogie (Play It Again Sam)

Let's Eat Grandma - Falling Into Me (Transgressive)

Phoebe Bridgers - Motion Sickness (Dead Oceans)

Shame - One Rizla (Dead Oceans)

Wolf Alice - Don't Delete The Kisses (Dirty Hit)

Best Sophomore Release - in association with Radio X

Fever Ray - Plunge (Rabid Records)

Gwenno - Le Kov (Heavenly Recordings)

King Krule - The OOZ (XL Recordings)

Let's Eat Grandma - I'm All Ears (Transgressive)

Nines - Crop Circle (XL Recordings)

UK Breakthrough of the Year - in association with YouTube

AJ Tracey (self-released)

Goat Girl (Rough Trade Records)

IDLES (Partisan Records)

Jorja Smith (FAMM)

SOPHIE (Transgressive)

International Breakthrough of the Year - in association with Deezer

Cigarettes After Sex (Partisan Records)

Confidence Man (Heavenly Recordings)

Moses Sumney (Jagjaguar)

Phoebe Bridgers (Dead Oceans)

Zeal & Ardor MVKA)

Best Live Act - in association with Songkick

Cassia (Distiller Records)

DMA’s (Infectious Music)

Erasure (Mute Records)

IDLES (Partisan Records)

Steps (Absolute Label Services)

Hardest Working Group or Artist

DAWN (Dawn Richard) (Our Dawn Entertainment)

IDLES (Partisan Records)

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard (Heavenly Recordings)

Mogwai (Rock Action Records)

Tom Misch (Beyond The Groove)

Best Creative Packaging - in association with MCPS

Black Sabbath - The Ten Year War (BMG)

Fela Kuti - Box Set #4 Curated By Erykah Badu (Partisan Records)

Hüskur Dü - Savage Young Dü (Numero Group)

Oneohtrix Point Never - Age Of (Warp Records)

Wishbone Ash - The Vintage Years 1970-1991 (Snapper Music)

Independent Label of the Year - in association with Believe

Brownswood Recordings

Ninja Tune

Transgressive

Dirty Hit

Dead Oceans

Best Small Label - in association with Awesome Merchandise

Black Acre Records

Rocket Recordings

Rock Action Records

On the Corner Records

Houndstooth

Indie Champion Award - in association with [PIAS]

Femi Adeyemi - Founder of NTS Radio

PPL Award For Most Played New Independent Act

Camelphat & Elderbook (Defected)

Dave (Dave)

Hardy Caprio (A2!)

Jorja Smith (FAMM)

Yxng Bane (Disturbing London)

Independent Video of the Year - in association with Vevo

IDLES - Colossus (Partisan Records) / Directed by Will Hooper

Leon Vynehall - Movements (Chapter III) (Ninja Tune) / Directed by Young Replicant

Moses Sumney - Doomed (Jagjaguar) / Directed by Allie Avital

Novo Amor - Birthplace (AllPoints) / Directed by Sil van der Woerd & Jorik Dozy

Superorganism - Everybody Want to Be Famous (Domino Records) / Directed by Robert Strangers

