IDLES Return With 'Mr. Motivator'

Bristol punks IDLES have shared their new single 'Mr. Motivator'.

It's a keep-fit anthem from the group, a rollicking, relentless, resurgent single from one of the most vital forces in British music.

Second album 'Joy As An Act Of Resistance' felt like a real moment for the band, and 'Mr. Motivator' ably builds upon this.

Out now, it's a scorching blast from left field, with IDLES' third LP said to be close to its public unveiling.

IDLES frontman Joe Talbot says of the song:

"We want to start this journey with a means to not only encapsulate the album’s sentiment, but to encourage our audience to dance like no one is watching and plough through these dark times with a two tonne machete of a song and the most beautiful community of scumbags ever assembled. Let’s go. All is love.”

Tune in now.

