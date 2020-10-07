IDLES Reach Cannibalistic Fervor On New Single 'A Hymn'

IDLES have shared their tense, caustic new single 'A Hymn'.

The Bristol band's new album 'Ultra Mono' lands on September 25th, with the group set to stream three performances to fans on August 29th and 30th.

New single 'A Hymn' leads the way, and it follows the chugging one-two of 'Mr. Motivator' and 'Grounds'.

Out now, 'A Hymn' succumbs to cannibalistic fervor, driven forward by one of Joe Talbot's most emphatic vocal performances.

He says of the song: "‘A Hymn’ is a hymn that rejoices in the sinister flesh-eating virus of the pedestrian. It sings the tune of normal's teeth sinking into your neck as you sleep stood up with your eyes open. Amen.”

Tune in now.

'Ultra Mono' will be released on September 25th.

Photo Credit: Tom Ham

