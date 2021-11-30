IDLES, Frank Turner Contribute To Independent Venue Week Compilation

IDLES and Frank Turner contribute to a new Independent Venue Week compilation.

The incoming compilation draws together nine live tracks from 11 artists across 13 different venues, taken from this year's IVW21 shows.

Bristol group IDLES share a powerful rendition of 'Carcinogenic', while other artists on the compilation include Frank Turner, Young Knives, Never Not Nothing, and more.

Out on December 3rd, the compilation features nine songs recorded at venues across the country, a celebration of live music at its most independent.

Charlie Rickard, Independent Venue Week’s Director of Production, said:

“We’re over the moon to have such an eclectic line-up of artists on Independent Venue Week Live 2021 from some wonderful venues around the country. We are incredibly grateful to the venues, artists and people behind the scenes that have made this happen. IVW 2022 more than ever will be such a wonderful celebration now that we can all be back together in person again. Having Proper handling the distribution of the record is such a natural fit as we both share the same ethos when it comes to the independent music ecosystem.”

Pressed on 180g vinyl, the limited edition record will be available through independent record shops around the UK. Here's the tracklisting...

A SIDE

1. 1990s Chris. Ft Shauna - The Speckles | Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

2. Lau.ra ft NOVA - Vitamins | Hot Box Live Events, Chelmsford

3. Never Not Nothing - Ritual Destruction | The Boileroom, Guildford

4. Young Knives - Swarm | Caravan Sessions / Self Recorded

5. IDLES - Carcinogenic | The Louisiana, The Exchange, The Mother’s Ruin, The Old Duke, Trinity Centre, Bristol

B SIDE

1. Frank Turner - The Gathering | Adlib, Liverpool

2. Connor Fyfe - Truth Be Told | Òran Mór, Glasgow

3. Amy Macdonald - Statues | Òran Mór, Glasgow

4. SOFY - Strawberry Milkshake | The 100 Club, London

