IDLES Announce New Live Album

IDLES have confirmed plans for a new live album recorded in Paris.

It's been an extraordinary 18 months for the Bristol punks, whose second album 'Joy As An Act Of Resistance' smashed into the Top 10 and received a Mercury nomination.

Taking their scorching live show across the globe, a new concert album will act as a monument to this period.

'A Beautiful Thing: IDLES Live at Le Bataclan' was recorded at the historic Parisian venue, and it lands on December 6th through Partisan Records.

Speaking about the album, vocalist Joe Talbot says:

"Our show at Bataclan was the end of a very long journey for us. On that tour we learnt so much about ourselves, each other and the audiences we have grown with over the past 10 years. That show was nothing short of catharsis and nothing more than love."

"We love what we do and the people who have carried us here, there was no hiding that at Bataclan and we are so very grateful that the moment was captured in all its glory, love and fatigue. Long live the open minded and long live the moment."

Available digitally and on CD, 'A Beautiful Thing: IDLES Live at Le Bataclan' will also be given a limited edition double LP pressing in three different colours, with the gatefold packaging containing a booklet designed by Joe, featuring photographs from the show and a selection of poetry.

Check out an incendiary version of 'Mother' below.

'A Beautiful Thing: IDLES Live at Le Bataclan' will be released on December 6th.

Photo Credit: Lindsay Melbourne

