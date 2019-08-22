IDLES Announce New Album 'Ultra Mono'

IDLES will release new album 'Ultra Mono' on September 25th.

It's been the worst kept secret in music, with the Bristol band heading back into the studio earlier this year.

Nick Launay oversaw the Parisian sessions, with IDLES seemingly aiming for the muscular immediacy of a hip-hop record.

Recent single 'Mr. Motivator' blazed a path, and the Bristol band toasted the official announcement with something new.

New album 'Ultra Mono' lands on September 25th, and scorching new single 'Grounds' is online now.

Frontman Joe Talbot says of the single:

“We wanted to write a song that embodied self-belief, and gave us self-belief - a counter-punch to all the doubt we build up from all the noise we so easily let in. We wanted to make the sound of our own hearts’ marching band, armed with a jack hammer and a smile. We wanted to make the sound of our engine starting. So we did. Thank you."

Tune in now.

In the absence of concerts IDLES will host three live performances from "an iconic studio" later this summer - the live streamed event runs over August 29th - 30th.

Photo Credit: Tom Ham

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.