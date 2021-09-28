IDLES Announce New Album 'Crawler'

IDLES will release their new album 'CRAWLER' on November 12th.

The band recorded the record last year during lockdown, using Real World Studios in Bath.

Following hot on the heels of their 2020 album 'Ultra Mono', the 14 tracks were co-produced alongside Kenny Beats.

New song 'THE BEACHLAND BALLROOM' opens their account, and it's a soulful return - the tempo is dropped, and Joe Talbot sings in a very different style to their previous work.

There's a touch of the classic to the songwriting, rendered in raw fashion by the frontman's ghostly climactic howls.

Joe Talbot of the track, “It’s the most important song on the album, really. There's so many bands that go through the small rooms and dream of making it into the big rooms. Being able to write a soul tune like this made me go, fuck - we’re at a place where we're actually allowed to go to these big rooms and be creative and not just go through the motions and really appreciate what we’ve got. The song is sort of an allegory of feeling lost and getting through it. It's one that I really love singing.”

Mark Bowen adds: “I didn’t know Joe could sing like that. He’s been trying to write ‘Be My Baby’ since the very beginning, but he didn’t want to be the punk guy wearing the Motown clothes. He wanted it to feel natural, and this song is.”

Photo Credit: Tom Ham

