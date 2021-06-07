Icelandic Talent Máni Orrason Shares 'Change The World'

Icelandic artist Máni Orrason shares new single 'Change The World'.

Having spent the past 12 months essentially existing online, the songwriter is ready to bounce back in the loudest, brashest way imaginable.

Out now, 'Change The World' is a punchy, punk-leaking slice of pop-edged indie, one that cranks up the volume and the ambition, too.

Working towards a new project, 'Change The World' lays out his forward path. He says:

“I kind of knew the day that we wrote it that I wanted this to be the first single as it felt like the missing piece to the puzzle...”

“I feel like after the last year of existing online in a bizarre way and not having released anything [that] this felt like the loudest, most affirming thing I could make”.

Constructed alongside fellow artist Yann Lauren, 'Change The World' leaps out of the tracks, accompanied by some neat visuals.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Halle Hirota

