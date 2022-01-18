Iceboy Violet Announces 'The Vanity Project'

Manchester artist Iceboy Violet has confirmed details of incoming mixtape 'The Vanity Project'.

The multi-disciplinary talent has maintained a shadowy presence, sharing a flurry of collaborations in 2021.

Working alongside the likes of aya, Loraine James, 96 Back and Blackhaine, Iceboy Violet has proved to be an uncategorisable force within electronic music.

This new vocal project presents the artist in full flow, utilising production from the mighty Space Africa, aya, Jennifer Walton, Slikback, Nick Leon and more.

Online now, the (almost) title track 'VANITY' finds Iceboy Violet sparring with Jennifer Walton, spinning club energy into a surrealist, free-flowing space.

The visuals present an unsettling but gripping up-close vision - tune in now.

'The Vanity Project' will be released on January 26th through Local Action sibling label 2 B REAL.

Photo Credit: Ana Radtsenko

- - -