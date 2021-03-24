Iceage's 'Shelter Song' Channels A Yearning For Connection

Iceage have shared the video for their new single 'Shelter Song'.

The band's new album 'Seek Shelter' will be released on May 7th, another daring about-turn from the Danish group.

'Shelter Song' displays a more soulful side to the group's songwriting, with the Lisboa Gospel Collective adding their soothing tones to the anthemic finale.

Catherine Pattinama Coleman - the band's long-time friend and collaborator - has built a video for the song, one that dips into the ties that bind.

A glimpse into the communities that surround the Danish band, 'Shelter Song' shows some much-needed connectivity as Europe moves into lockdown part three.

The director comments...

Iceage asked me if I wanted to direct the video for ‘Shelter Song.’ As a childhood friend of theirs, it was important for me to showcase our friendship and the people we share everyday life with.

So instead of making a video full of symbolism or a staged performance, I wanted to make a private and personal video close to our hearts. After a crazy year of COVID-19, the world in flames and structural racism peaking at such an extent, I wanted to create a meaningful piece, especially being a woman of color and fully in my third trimester.

In the midst of a pandemic it’s important to remember that those of us who are privileged enough to have a roof over our heads, food, security, love and care, is something of great value. Love is not something one should not take for granted.

Tune in now.

'Seek Shelter' will be released on May 7th.

Photo Credit: Jonas Bang

