ICEAGE Sign To Mexican Summer; Share New Single 'The Holding Hand'

Danish post-punk group ICEAGE have signed to Mexican Summer.

The move comes 10 years on from their debut album , with the band opening a fresh chapter.

The first page begins with new single 'The Holding Hand', a brooding piece in which desire is stretched to tortuous levels.

Elias Bender Rønnenfelt leads the brooding composition, with his operatic vocal preening: “'O limp wristed god, limp wristed god / Don't you know I'm not at a fault in your weakened arms / Knocking on your window is a cavalcade / Pleading for relief, a call to aid.”

He comments: “The song lives in a slurred world, movements are elastically stretched out and strength is found in weakness while you find it hard to tell the difference between fume and matter... Gently the swaying intensifies, feel it escalate. Reach out for the holding hand, it seems almost within scope now.”

Anders Malmberg directs the video, visually representing this fresh start with portraits of each band member.

