Iceage Launch New Album 'Seek Shelter'

Danish group Iceage will release new album 'Seek Shelter' on May 7th.

The band's caustic fusion of post-punk, noise rock, and free elements places them in a lane of their own, with each album existing on its own terms .

Freshly signed to Mexican Summer, new album 'Seek Shelter' arrives on May 7th , with Iceage bolstered by new guitarist Casper Morilla Fernandez.

Sonic Boom steps on in production duties, with the Spacemen 3 figure representing the band's first outside producer to date.

New song 'Vendetta' is out now, and it's a stellar return, moving with venom and intent.

Elias Bender Rønnenfelt comments: “Crime is the undercurrent that runs through everything. If you don’t see it, you’re not looking. In its invincible politics, it is the glue that binds it all together. ‘Vendetta’ is an impartial dance along the illicit lines of infraction.”

Tune in below.

Photo Credit: Fryd Frydendahl

