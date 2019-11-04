Iceage Combine With Sky Ferreira For New 'Pain Killer' Video

Danish group Iceage combine with Sky Ferreira in the incredible video for 'Pain Killer'.

The song itself is stripped from the band's recent album 'Beyondless', a record that found Iceage delving further into uncharted waters.

A dense album that matched their post-punk chassis to discordant strings and free jazz, Sky Ferreira recorded guest vocal on 'Pain Killer'.

Mortis Studio direct the new video, using films such as the adaptation of Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas as a reference point.

Additional animation comes from Josh Freydkis, while lead actors Linda Abud and Sebastian Alvarez steer the clip.

Matching colourful animation against gritty VHS footage, the clip features a cameo from Sky Ferreira shot in the garage of Instagram celebrity and Fiona Apple collaborator, Lili Haye.

Tune in now.

