Ice Cube's 'Trying To Maintain' Is An Attack On Cancel Culture

N.W.A. veteran Ice Cube has shared his new single 'Trying To Maintain'.

The new release is his first solo track since 2018, and it opens the year with a bang.

Crunching production and Ice Cube's potent flow proliferate the track, with the rapper tackling cancel culture.

Discussing politics and Black identity, he raps: “To everybody tryin’ to maintain, with a little Mary Jane on the campaign, we buy you in the fast lane, only act like this ‘cause the black ain’t, fuck your cancel culture, bitch, you can’t cancel a soldier, quit...”

He adds: “See, I thought I told ya, drunk or sober, tell you when it’s over, slap the shit out a troller, I kill shit like Ebola.”

While the past 12 months have been light on new music, Ice Cube has continuously kept in the headlines - such as the time he claimed to be a bona fide Scottish Lord...

Check out 'Trying To Maintain' below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.