Ibibio Sound Machine Bring The Funk On 'Wanna Come Down'

Ibibio Sound Machine have shared bruising new afro-funk belter 'Wanna Come Down' - tune in now.

The London based global sound emporium return with a new album later in the year, with the afro-centric funk excursions of 'Doko Mien' dropping on March 22nd.

Out via Merge, it's a typically bold return, with Eno Williams' scorching vocals sitting at the forefront.

New track 'Wanna Come Down' is online now, with that elastic bass line wrapping itself around some squelching synths.

Eno Williams says of it: "The Ibibio lyrics of the track are about the healing power of the river and the chorus. ‘Wanna come down, get ready ‘coz we’re gonna go’ is inviting people to come, dance and get involved with what’s going on...'”

Topped off with a stuttering, effects-laden guitar solo, 'Wanna Come Down' is a righteous horn-laden stomper.

Tune in now.

