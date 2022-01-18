Ibibio Sound Machine Announce New Hot Chip Produced Album

Ibibio Sound Machine will release new album 'Electricity' on March 25th.

The group's incoming album was produced by Hot Chip, with the mutual musicians striking up friendships backstage around Europe, and beyond.

Agreeing to oversee the new album, Hot Chip work to realise Ibibio Sound Machine's creative vision, incorporating a raft of fresh ideas.

Hot Chip explain:

"Prior to the sessions, we had run into Ibibio Sound Machine at festivals and loved watching them perform. There are very talented musicians throughout the band, and Eno is a massively charismatic, skilled singer. The sessions were hugely rewarding as Ibibio brought in friends and collaborators to add a wide array of different instruments—some of which were unfamiliar to us. The songs on this record are uniformly great, and we were really happy to be a part of making it."

New single 'All That You Want' is a surging blast of dici-pop energy, matching soulful excursions to an awareness of the dancefloor.

Pivoting between vintage house, Ibibio Sound Machine's West African heritage, and the pop nous of Hot Chip themselves, 'All That You Want' is a real blaster.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Jeremy DeLuna

