Ibeyi Team Up With Jorja Smith for 'Lavendar & Red Roses'

Lisa-Kaindé and Naomi Díaz, otherwise known as Ibeyi, have merged forces with none other but Jorja Smith to bring us soul-baring single ‘Lavender & Red Roses.'

There’s a radiant synergy between the three, one that elevates the Afro-Cuban, French Twins as they anticipate the release of their third studio album, Spell 31, released on the legendary XL Recordings.

In its production the track is attentive, embracing a minimalistic approach that favours rhythmic drum patterns and a solemn bass.

As the resonant vocals of Jorja Smith first enter the spotlight, the track evolves into a harmonised revelation, one that moves into a once clouded independence and self-discovery, stepping away from the struggles of a relationship.

As each game-changer embarks on their journey across the desert, director Lucretia Taormina paints a spiritual experience that aligns the visuals with the core sentiments of the song.

Having previously collaborated with Pa Salieu on lead single ‘Made Of Gold,’ Ibeyi offer a grounded, reflective tone to the UK’s music landscape, steering key players of UK Rap and R&B into new directions.

The pair have announced a series of dates that will see them return to stages in New York, London and Paris across May.

Lisa-Kaindé comments: “We knew we wanted to create something with Jorja that would be different from what we’ve done previously that would allow us to connect with the true meaning of the song. When we came across the three sisters of fate from the Greek mythology that personify fate we knew immediately that it would be the right idea. Clotho, Lachesis, Atropos are sisters, one of them creates the thread of fate, the other analyses it and the third one cuts it. “Lavender and Red Roses” is a song about the feeling we all experience when we love someone troubled.”

Words: Ana Lamond

