Ibeyi Return With New Song 'Recurring Dream'

Ibeyi have shared their new song 'Recurring Dream'.

The duo's last album 'Ash' landed in 2017 , attracting a dedicated fan following with its immersive, alt-R&B flavours.

The group developed a close connection with director Ed Morris, who directed the videos for 'River', 'Ghosts', and 'Deathless'.

The film maker steers new feature How To Stop A Recurring Dream, and Ibeyi have donated a brand new song to the soundtrack.

In keeping with their work, there's a lush, filmic quality to 'Recurring Dream', one which taps into the eerie themes that permeate the film itself .

Also: it's new Ibeyi. Not to be sniffed at.

Tune in now.

