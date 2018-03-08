Ian Sweet Shares Emotionall Charged New Cut 'Hiding'

Ian Sweet has shared the powerful, emotionally charged video for new cut 'Hiding'.

The Hardly Art associate - real name Jilian Medford - will release new album 'Crush Crusher' later in the year, following on from the powerful debut LP 'Shapeshifter'.

Jilian Medford returns to the project, allowing it to consume both her creative faculties and her inner emotional life.

New song 'Hiding' is a potent return, an emotionally charged journey that finds Medford regaining Ian Sweet as a solo vessel, a vehicle for her fears and anxieties.

"'Hiding' is a song I wrote for myself to be reminded to never get consumed with anything to the point of forgetting about my own needs," she says. "This song is a projection of a sanctuary in which I feel safe and strong in my own desires. It is something I long for, to be confident in the things that make me, me."

"The song opens with convincing myself that it is OK to hide/shy away from situations when really I should never have to convince myself of anything other than what, just... feels good. This is my admittance to losing and forgetting something to someone else, but demanding to take it back."

Tune in now.

'Crush Crusher' will be released on October 26th.

