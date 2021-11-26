Ian Huschle Evokes Beauty With 'I Didn't Know'

Songwriter Ian Huschle has shared his beautiful new single 'I Didn't Know'.

The song seems to pinpoint some of the finer aspects of his work - the delicacy of touch, for one, and his ability to linger upon different influences.

Taken from incoming album 'Had A Vision Once', this new song opens with gentle, plucked guitar notes and a vocal reminiscent of Sufjan Stevens.

Tones from 90s alt-rock then interweave around the song, building to something that recalls Smashing Pumpkins at their most imperial.

Lyrically, 'I Didn't Know' is about asking for help, learning to step beyond your own boundaries.

In Ian Huschle's own words, the song "is about a friend, family member, oneself - could be anyone - who’s really shrunken themselves."

"It can be hard to know what support looks like to struggling people sometimes; hard to know how much you can be supportive and how much is out of your control. Nothing too original probably. I think that’s what I was thinking about, kinda was just trying to make a cool song though and seeing what ideas/moods came up."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Mikala Sterling