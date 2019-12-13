Ian Brown's 'Little Seed Big Tree' Is Genuinely Appalling

Ian Brown's solo career is actually an often mis-understood process of wayward genius.

A catalogue littered with gems and mis-fires in almost equal measure, it found King Monkey moving from knockout blows to, well, being knocked out.

The Stone Roses' re-union has perhaps disguised this, with critics of his solo work now seeming to out-number fans.

Woeful new single 'Little Seed Big Tree' will only accelerate this process, however, something begun on his mis-firing full length 'Ripples'.

Recent tweets concerning the use of masks and enforced lockdowns to combat the pandemic influence the lyrics, which in truth are little more than sketches.

A man capable of devastating turn of phrase, it's little more than repeated observations and trite word play, coupled with a vocal that is little more than a mumble.

"A sonic lockdown in your home town," he muses, before adding: "A sonic lockdown, can you feel me now?"

Absolute entry level local boozer open mic nonsense, it's appalling to see Ian Brown in such shape - like watching a prize fighter enter the ring five stone over weight, chain-smoking and chugging a bottle of Carlsberg on the way.

Previous solo LP 'Ripples' was largely recorded with his sons, and it's no doubt the same line up that coalesces around the new single - sounds from his bubble, it offers little to shake the pulse.

Famously, fan lore has it that when Ian Brown kicks marijuana his voice improves - you can't help but wonder if lockdown, a resourceful weed supply, and endless YouTube conspiracy clips have now knackered his judgement.

A career low from a British great.

