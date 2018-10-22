Ian Brown Seems To Be Teasing A New Solo Single

Ian Brown

Mysterious posters emerge around Manchester...
Ian Brown seems to be close to releasing a new solo single.

Fan speculation has increased over the past few weeks, and - so the story goes - with The Stone Roses re-union going through a slow patch King Monkey is eager to work on something new.

Ian Brown's last solo album 'My Way' landed in 2009, with The Stone Roses re-union in 2011 pausing his catalogue.

All that could change shortly, though, with mysterious posters around Manchester teasing the release of new single 'First World Problems'.

Here's a few pics from social media.

No official word as yet, however - you'll be the first to know when we find out.

