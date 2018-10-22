Ian Brown Seems To Be Teasing A New Solo Single

Ian Brown seems to be close to releasing a new solo single.

Fan speculation has increased over the past few weeks, and - so the story goes - with The Stone Roses re-union going through a slow patch King Monkey is eager to work on something new.

Ian Brown's last solo album 'My Way' landed in 2009, with The Stone Roses re-union in 2011 pausing his catalogue.

All that could change shortly, though, with mysterious posters around Manchester teasing the release of new single 'First World Problems'.

Here's a few pics from social media.

Anyone else seen these around?



FIRST WORLD PROBLEMS @ianbrown pic.twitter.com/XH7z9BHi3p — Manchester Music Forever (@ManchesterMusi4) October 22, 2018

Ian Brown posters popping up over Manchester like what happened with the Roses before their comeback, can’t wait to hear his new stuff pic.twitter.com/t5HcnSW9Tg — finmax (@finlaymaxwell) October 23, 2018

No official word as yet, however - you'll be the first to know when we find out.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.