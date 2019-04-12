Ian Brown Is A COVID Conspiracist

Ian Brown has outed himself as a COVID-19 conspiracist.

The mercurial frontman is a man alone, with The Stone Roses on a presumably permanent hiatus.

Dodgy solo albums aside (well this one ), he's now troubling himself with oddball conspiracy theories.

Ian Brown tweeted his support for coronavirus theories earlier today, saying:

NO LOCKDOWN NO TESTS NO TRACKS NO MASKS NO VAX #researchanddestroy — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) September 5, 2020

It's all rather odd. He's yet to expand on this, but it's useful to note - as Dave Haslam points out - that Ian Brown's hero Toots Hibbert is among those in intensive care due to coronavirus.

In summation: please do wear a mask.

UPDATE:

John Squire seems to have tweeted a response to his ertswhile band mate. Replicating the wording of Ian Brown's tweet, he's flipped it, to make a pro-mask, pro-safety statement.

Time to retrieve our Stone Roses' vinyl from the bin, then!

Wear a mask. stay safe. Look after yourself and others#morecambeandwise — JohnSquire_Artist (@JohnsquireA) September 5, 2020

